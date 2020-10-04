HERE is a collection of archive photographs of castles in south east Wales. Built to control the border, they are steeped in history and heritage, many commanding amazing views across our rivers and landscapes. Some have fallen into ruin, some are private residences and many have become popular visitor attractions.
Skenfrith Castle in 1983
Penhow Castle in 1987
Caldicot Castle in 1980
Caerphilly Castle in 1987
Abergavenny Castle in 1987
Ruppera Castle
Newport Castle in 1987
Raglan Castle in 1990
Goodrich Castle in the Wye Valley in 1992