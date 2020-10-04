A STUNNING property in the heart of rural Monmouthshire is for sale through Paul Fosh Auctions.

The Old School House, on Pentre Road near the village of Llanwenarth, is set in an acre of grounds.

The stone built former schoolhouse, which retains a host of original features, is four miles from the market town of Crickhowell.

It is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions in its October catalogue and has a guide price of £365,000.

(The outside of the old schoolhouse located on Pentre Road in Abergavenny)

(One of the bathrooms in the house)

Sean Roper, who is handling the sale of the property for Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This is a delightful former schoolhouse set in just under one acre of grounds.

“The intriguing and attractive stone-built property retains many original features but also offers scope for further improvement.

(One of the very spacious bedrooms in the house)

MORE NEWS:

(There is lots of garden area)

"The property is approached by an impressive sweeping driveway with gated entrance to reveal wonderful well planted gardens with stunning views.

"The wonderfully well planted gardens are full of mature trees and shrubs. The gardens offer stunning views towards the Sugarloaf and The Blorenge Mountains. There is a double garage with electronic roller shutter door with power”.

On the ground floor there is the entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, further hallway, living room, sitting room, utility room and cloakroom.

On the first floor there is the landing, four bedrooms and bedroom one has an ensuite.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this and a further 82 lots will be offered, starts at midday, on Tuesday, October 20 with lots going under the hammer from 5pm on Thursday, October 22.