THE South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that there were no injuries related to an incident at the Chartist Bridge in Blackwood last night.
Police, the fire service and the ambulance service were called to an incident involving a person on the bridge at around 8pm.
The fire service said they arrived at 8.10pm, and the incident was dealt with by 10.15pm.
Police cordened off both ends of the bridge during that time, and no significant further action was taken.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "No action was taken by the fire service, and the police dealt with the matter. It's normal practice to close the bridge for these incidents. It was a lengthy incident but there were no injuries and we received a 'stop' at 10.15pm."
Gwent Police were contacted for comment.