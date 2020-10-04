CINEMA giant Cineworld is reportedly set to close all its UK cinemas due to the industry becoming "unviable".
The Sunday Times says the firm is writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to tell them they will be closing until next year, with 5,500 staff being asked to accept redundancy.
According to reports the letter tells the prime minister the sector has been hit by the delays of big-budget films, such as the next James Bond movie.
There are two Cineworlds in Newport - although the site at Friars Walk remains closed due to an apparent dispute between the cinema chain and its Friars Walk landlords.
Every other Cineworld in Wales had reopened since the national restrictions were eased - including the cinema at Spytty Park, the firm said.
Earlier this week, Cineworld announced half-year losses of £1.3 billion internationally - a slump blamed on the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.
And it warned at the time that it might need to raise more money in the event of further restrictions - or film delays - due to the pandemic.
The decision is likely to impact more than 120 cinemas across the UK.
