CWMBRAN Rugby Club has notified customers that it will be closing for a deep clean until Monday after a customer who was awaiting the result of a test found out they were positive for coronavirus.
The customer visited the club between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday evening, and has since tested positive.
In a statement on the club's website the club says the customer spent the evening in the function room and those in their immediate presence have been notified.
The club said: "We are satisfied that our measures on site will have helped to protect those that have visited us that did not have direct contact with this customer.
"However, unfortunately this does mean the venue will now need to close for deep cleaning for 48 hours, and two members of staff that had contact with the customer will have to self isolate."
The club added that no customers used the table in question after the person left, and reiterated its calls for people to not go to the club if they are awaiting results of a test.
