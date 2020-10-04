We asked for pictures on the theme of reflections and yet again we inundated with some amazing pictures from all around the area. Here is a very small selection of them. If you want to see more take a look on the South Wales Argus Camera Club Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Mono: Tredegar House, Newport, taken by Tom Whittaker
Scenery: A trip on a Valleys Line train watching the countryside go by taken by Gareth James a while back before lockdown
Night: On the riverfront in Newport city centre snapped by Reyan Mohammed
Interesting: Ian Agland took this pictures of the reflection in the moat at Raglan Castle
Fun: Stephen Matthews put his own slant on the call out for pictures of reflections
Muted: Beautiful colours in this picture from Dave Power taken at Llantarnam
Iconic: Newport's Transporter Bridge taken by Jamie Morgan
Statue: The Guardian at Six Bells taken by Jason Burgess
Man: Jordan Sullivan took this picture in Cwmbran
-
Swan: Reflection Tredegar House boating lake taken by Roger Fuller