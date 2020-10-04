DO YOU recognise this Newport landmark building in the two pictures below? Share your memories and photographs at tinyurl.com/y3rfyt8l

Last week's photograph was Clarence Place in Newport, looking towards Corporation Road.

Here's what you had to say:

This is the Clarence Quadrant, the photo dates from the 1970s. Originally it was just a row of small, single storey shops.

The Quadrant we see today was built in 1910. Then, it was a statement to the way Newport was coming up in the world, now, sadly, like so much of the town, it has gone downhill.

The cinema, one of many in the town, was the Coliseum (the Colla), long since gone and the site occupied by flats.

Just along from the cinema is the entrance to St Vincent Road and that led to the Newport Athletic Club's grounds.

To the left of the picture was Charles Barrett the florist.

In the distance are two of the towers of George Street Bridge.

A little further along Corporation Road was the power station and tram depot.

Originally the trams were horse drawn, the horses being stabled where the Odeon now stands.

When the trams became electrically driven, the supply came from the next door power station.

Until the station was demolished, the main circuit boards with the massive copper knife switches mounted on slate panels still stood in an annex.

Dave Woolven, Newport