A FURTHER 432 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales today, including 40 in Gwent.

But there have been no further coronavirus-related deaths in Wales today.

Caerphilly accounted for 18 of Gwent's 40 new cases, and there were nine in Blaenau Gwent, six in Torfaen, four in Newport, and three in Monmouthshire.

The biggest contributor to the daily number of confirmed cases - 112 - is once again people from outside Wales receiving a positive test that was taken in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Blaenau Gwent remains the highest in Gwent, at 143.1 per 100,000 population, though this has fallen considerably in recent days, and is no longer the highest in Wales.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (179.1 per 100,000), and Merthyr Tydfil (179) have the current highest weekly case rates in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate in Newport is now 56.9 per 100,000, while in Caerphilly it is 54.7, and in Torfaen it is 50. All three are lower than the all-Wales average of 78.8.

The proportion of positive tests across Gwent's local lockdown areas has fallen in recent days too, and the rolling weekly proportion for Blaenau Gwent is now eight per cent. This was above 10 per cent just days ago.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The latest daily confirmed coronavirus cases across Wales can be found as follows:

Cardiff - 43

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 39

Swansea - 30

Flintshire - 29

Bridgend - 27

Gwynedd - 26

Wrexham - 20

Caerphilly - 18

Denbighshire - 14

Conwy - 13

Merthyr Tydfil - 13

Blaenau Gwent - nine

Neath Port Talbot - nine

Torfaen - six

Vale of Glamorgan - six

Newport - four

Carmarthenshire - four

Monmouthshire -three

Powys - three

Anglesey - two

Ceredigion - one

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 112

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.