A MAN has refused to let his depression have the last laugh – publishing his own joke book.

41-year-old Gareth George, originally from Pontypool but living in Rogerstone, has published a joke book on Amazon aiming to help people ‘see the funny side’ of difficult times in life.

Jokes from a Groan Man: Puns and One-Liners to Make You Sigh Out Loud includes 200 of Mr George’s jokes and is now available on Amazon.

The father-of-five said: “I’ve enjoy watching stand-up comedy for as long as I can remember – I’m a big fan of word play so always preferred puns and one liners.

“Jokes are such an important part of life. I can't stress the importance, for me, of trying to laugh and see the funny side of the difficult times in life. That's what spurred me to write my own material.”

Mr George works for Remploy on their Access to Work Mental Health Support service, supporting adults who are in work but struggling to cope with mental health, but decided to make use of furlough and self-published some of his work.

Mr George - who was inspired by the likes of Tommy Cooper, Tim Vine, Gary Delaney, Milton Jones, and Stewart Francis – was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in 2005.

“Two of the most important things I’ve learnt are to be open about my own experiences with mental health and to never stop laughing,” added Mr George.

“I’m hoping my book will bring a smile to others who are finding these difficult times challenging. I’ve had wonderful support from family and friends who’ve been very patient listening to my new material.

“One of my favourites from the book is: Lassie was never televised on Easter Monday… because it’s a ban collie day!”

Mr George is already working on a sequel joke book - as he wrote 500 jokes within the space of six months - and also hopes to write children’s books and funny poetry.