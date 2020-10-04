UFC star Jack Shore, darts champion Gerwyn Price and Great Britain hockey international Jacob Draper will go up against each other at next month’s South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

The Gwent aces have been named as the three contenders for the professional sports personality of the year crown, won in 2019 by Newport County AFC striker Padraig Amond.

Television and radio presenter Jason Mohammad will reveal this year’s 14 award winners during a special online broadcast on Friday, November 5.

Shore, who has made a big impact since moving to the UFC from Cage Warriors, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of dad and coach Richard, the grassroots sports personality award winner last year.

Price is one of the best darts players in the world, with back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts titles to his name, as well as many others trophies secured over the past 12 months.

As for Draper, he is setting his sights on becoming an Olympian in 2021 after helping Britain qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Meanwhile, there are a host of familiar and new faces among the finalists for the other awards.

Valleys Gymnastics Academy supremo Melissa Anderson will be bidding for successive outstanding services to sport in Gwent prizes.

She goes up against Cwmbran Youth Netball Club’s Vicki Randall and Mike ‘Puffa’ Jones, whose Free Bikes 4 Kids initiative has helped children across Gwent and further afield.

World amateur boxing champion Lauren Price, like Draper, is hoping to make her Olympic debut in Japan.

Price, former Pontypool and Cross Keys back-row forward Rob Nash and Torfaen Warriors ABC head coach Simon Weaver contest the grassroots gong.

Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do chief Angus Rogers will have to overcome Torfaen Academy of Gymnastics’ Holly McKenna and Weaver to land back-to-back coach of the year accolades.

Gymnast Bethany Paull, the 2018 winner, world champion cyclist James Ball and golfer Mike Jones are the disability sports performer of the year finalists.

The young sports personality of the year crown is always keenly contested and there are three more strong contenders for the 2020 prize.

Badminton’s Harper Leigh, gymnast Emilie Allen and multi-sport star Ollie Dewsbury are fighting it out to succeed Kriya Adoniel Pahimna.

Risca United, Chepstow Cricket Club first XI and Pontypool RFC first XV vie for the senior team award, while Newbridge U15s Titans, Usk Valley Trampoline Club girls and Cwmbran Youth Netball Club are in the running for the junior team equivalent.

Community club finalists are Cwmbran Youth Netball Club, Usk Valley Trampoline Club and Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do Club.

Netball’s Sharon Ahern, rugby’s Jill Parker and cricket’s Derek Picken are the volunteer of the year award contenders.

The Newport County and Dragons players of the year will also be revealed on the night, while the overall sports personality of the year is picked from the winners of each category.

This year's awards are sponsored by Newport-based independent financial advisers Niche.