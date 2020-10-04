RSPCA Cymru is bracing itself for an influx of sick and abandoned horses as the economic reality of coronavirus bites, having already responded to more than 500 equine calls since lockdown.

The charity has responded to more than 500 equine welfare incidents since Wales went into lockdown in March - with the charity warning that further economic downturn could lead to an impending horse welfare catastrophe.

On July 28, the RSPCA worked with Redwings Horse Sanctuary, The British Horse Society and Caerphilly Council to help a very lame skewbald stallion pony found on Gelligaer Common.

The stallion - who was not microchipped - was struggling with an untreated abscess, and went into the care of the RSPCA for urgent treatment. He had to be sedated using a tranquiliser dart during the rescue, before being safely confined.

Christine McNeil, RSPCA inspector, said: "This skewbald stallion has a very nasty untreated abscess in his hoof, which required urgent attention.

"Safely taking this stallion from Gelligaer Common was a complex, multi-agency operation, and we're grateful to Redwings, the British Horse Society and Caerphilly Council for their support.

"If anyone has any information about this pony, we’d still urge them to contact us on 0300 123 8018.”

The stallion was offered a spot at Redwings Sanctuary in Norfolk in September, and the process to legally transfer his ownership to the centre from the local authority is ongoing.

However, many other equines continue to search for a new home after escaping neglect or mistreatment.

RSPCA Cymru is appealing to experienced horse owners to consider rehoming a rescue horse if they possibly can - as they launch their annual Adoptober rehoming drive.

Across England and Wales, the number of horses in the RSPCA's care is already three times what it was at the beginning of the 2009 economic downturn - and officers are bracing themselves for an influx of calls about abandoned and neglected horses as the country faces the prospect of even deeper financial downturn.

The concern comes amid a fall in donations for many animal welfare organisations during the pandemic, with limited resources often stretched to capacity.

The scale of the financial challenges facing the sector is such that a recent survey by the National Equine Welfare Council and Association of Dogs and Cats Homes revealed nearly two thirds of equine rescues across England and Wales reporting an over 50 per cent drop in donations.

Worryingly, the majority of organisations are now reporting that they only have enough funds left to survive for six months.

The RSPCA is calling on the Welsh Government to provide specific financial support to the sector to aid its vital work during one of the toughest periods in the RSPCA's 197-year history.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA said: “The RSPCA and other equine welfare organisations have been struggling to pick up the pieces of the horse crisis since the last recession and as we enter what could be the biggest financial downturn of a generation, the sector is already bursting at the seams and facing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic.

“Equine charities fear that autumn will create the perfect storm as grazing decreases, furlough ends and the recession potentially deepens, which could see more owners struggling with costs of care - leading to neglect and abandonment. However - worryingly - people have been continuing to breed horses despite this Covid crisis.

“Alongside this, we fear equine rescues - already reporting a sharp drop in funds - may start to go under as the financial situation bites, which will increase the burden on the RSPCA.

"We are calling on the Welsh Government to step in with specific financial support as they have for other charities affected by the pandemic and recognise that the vital services provided by the animal welfare sector are under huge strain.”