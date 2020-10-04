GEORGE Bennett and Alex Givvons may not be household names, but in Wales' sporting history they are very significant figures.

As part of Black History Month throughout October, we took a look back at the two Gwent sports stars who made history by becoming the first black men to play rugby league for Wales.

George Bennett

George Bennett was born in Newport on July 8, 1913, and began his rugby career in the union code. He was a junior player at Risca but moved to England to play for Weston-Super-Mare's rugby union team - reportedly due to racism holding back his career.

Aged 17, he went professional as a half-back with Wigan Warriors in rugby league and scored 101 tries in 232 appearances - including a starring role in the 1933-34 Championship Final win over Salford.

He made another 151 appearances for new club Bradford Bulls, beating his former side in the 1994 Challenge Cup.

On New Year's Day 1935, he made history becoming the first black player to turn out for a British international rugby league side - 49 years before the first black Welsh rugby union international.

In his international career, he played three times for Wales, winning two and losing one, scoring two tries.

He died on August 31, 1970, at the age of 57.

Alex Givvons

Alex Givvons is a well-known name in Oldham, despite his Newport roots.

He was born in Newport on December 1, 1913, and attended the Holy Cross Roman Catholic School in the city.

At the age of nine, he began playing rugby for the school and went on to captain Monmouthshire Schools’ XV.

At the age of 17 he joined Pill Harriers RFC and then turned out for Crosskeys RFC.

In 1913, he signed for Oldham RLFC as a loose forward or scrum half, making 241 appearances for the club. He went on to play for Huddersfield Giants and then returned to Oldham as a member of the coaching and backroom staff.

In 1936, Mr Givvons became the second black player to play rugby league for Wales, with wins in all six of his appearances between 1936 and 1939.

He made the Great Britain squad for two tours of France, but never won a test cap for Great Britain.

In January 1995, 62 years after he arrived in Oldham, Mr Givvons featured in the unveiling of the initial Oldham R.L Hall of Fame. He is also immortalised in Oldham history with a district of the town, Givvons Fold, being named after him.

Mr Givvons died in Oldham on June 14, 2002 at the age of 88.