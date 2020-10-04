WE HAVE been taking a trip down memory lane to see what the South Wales Argus photographers were out and about taking pictures of exactly 15 years ago today - and it is a bit of a mixed bag from international footballers to 11-week-old babies.

South Wales Argus:

Celebrating starting school at St David's RC Primary, Bettws, this young pupil got to meet the school mascot.

South Wales Argus:

Head of this five generation family, great-great grandmother Agnes Jacobs, 93, got to meet 11-wee-old Rhys Hiscock at St Catherine's Nursing Homes, Newport. From the left are Gail Bradshaw (grandmother); Geraldine Hammett (great-grandmother); and mum Sonja Hargreaves

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

The committee and young ballet dancers celebrate the saving of West Pontnewydd Community Hall

South Wales Argus:

Wales training session at Spytty Stadium, Newport, with Simon Davies and John Hartson in action

South Wales Argus:

Councillors Carole and David Atwell were celebrating after campaigning to keep Underwood Leisure Centre open

South Wales Argus:

These young pupils from Fairwater Primary School, Cwmbran, were joined by teacher Emma Rosser as part of Walk to School Week

South Wales Argus:

Wales' Robert Earnshaw in training at Spytty Stadium, Newport