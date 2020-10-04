WE HAVE been taking a trip down memory lane to see what the South Wales Argus photographers were out and about taking pictures of exactly 15 years ago today - and it is a bit of a mixed bag from international footballers to 11-week-old babies.
Celebrating starting school at St David's RC Primary, Bettws, this young pupil got to meet the school mascot.
Head of this five generation family, great-great grandmother Agnes Jacobs, 93, got to meet 11-wee-old Rhys Hiscock at St Catherine's Nursing Homes, Newport. From the left are Gail Bradshaw (grandmother); Geraldine Hammett (great-grandmother); and mum Sonja Hargreaves
The committee and young ballet dancers celebrate the saving of West Pontnewydd Community Hall
Wales training session at Spytty Stadium, Newport, with Simon Davies and John Hartson in action
Councillors Carole and David Atwell were celebrating after campaigning to keep Underwood Leisure Centre open
These young pupils from Fairwater Primary School, Cwmbran, were joined by teacher Emma Rosser as part of Walk to School Week
Wales' Robert Earnshaw in training at Spytty Stadium, Newport