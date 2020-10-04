CHILDREN'S charity Barnardo’s is launching two new services to support vulnerable families who are struggling to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

See, Hear, Respond will work with families across Wales, offering practical and therapeutic support including counselling seven days a week.

The aim is to help those facing a wide range of challenges, from anxiety, loneliness and isolation to children struggling with a return to school and parents worried about relationship breakdowns or poverty.

The second will be a UK-wide helpline, the first of its kind specifically for children from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic communities who are among those who have been most badly affected.

Both services launched this week are being funded through the National Emergencies Trust, which was set up by the Charity Commission to respond to domestic emergencies.

The UK helpline will receive £900,000 while £600,000 will support the See, Hear, Respond services for families in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland until the end of May next year.

The main concerns have been child mental health, returning to school and loneliness and isolation.

The See, Hear, Respond digital hub has had more than 127,000 visits from people accessing advice.

The national helpline for Black, Asian and minority ethnic children will tackle the particularly complex issues facing those communities where people are four times as likely to die from coronavirus than in white communities.

Therapeutic support will also be offered where needed.

Gerald Oppenheim, deputy chair at the National Emergencies Trust, said: “This pandemic has had far-reaching impacts on family life, from bereavement through to financial challenges.

"Helplines offer a real lifeline for children and young people who often can’t access support through other routes, so we’re very pleased to be able to support Barnardo’s vital services during this difficult time.”

Sarah Crawley, director of Barnardo’s Cymru, said the services would identify and support “hidden” children, young people and families who were not currently receiving the help they needed.

She added: “Our most vulnerable communities are facing serious challenges to their mental health and wellbeing alongside their physical health.

"Those challenges include anxiety, isolation, family breakdown and financial worries as more families fall into poverty.

“While we hear much in the news about the number of virus cases and local lockdowns, there is another side to this pandemic, a hidden side of families who are facing real struggles and who without help could suffer lasting damage.

“These new services will provide the help they need to overcome their challenges and prevent problems escalating to crisis levels.

"We will be providing a mix of signposting support and advice alongside online or telephone therapeutic support including counselling.”

The aim is to improve families’ resilience and emotional and mental wellbeing, strengthen relationships and help them with any necessary lifestyle changes.

Families will be signposted to specialist or statutory services if there are significant mental health or safeguarding concerns.

Families in Wales can now contact See, Hear, Respond on 0800 157 7015.