Like other parts of Wales my constituency is now under local lockdown due to a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases. Alarmingly, Blaenau Gwent is now the worst affected area in Wales.

I have contacted the local authority and health board to call for a clear assessment of what has caused these high case numbers, for a more detailed breakdown of where these cases have broken out and for reassurance that strong action is being taken to prevent any further avoidable spread.

The clearer the information that’s made available at this stage, the better equipped we can be to combat local breakouts.

As troubling as this is, there is encouraging data from Caerphilly borough which shows a dramatic fall in case numbers since being placed in enhanced measures.

This demonstrates that by working together, making the right choices and following the measures in place we can slow the spread, get the numbers back down and keep our communities safe.

This uptick in cases across the UK unfortunately demonstrates that Covid-19 is going to be with us for a while yet and the government’s economic plans must reflect that.

I welcomed the Chancellor’s belated u-turn away from the autumn furlough cliff edge his party had set a course for, but the recent winter economy plan was still too little, too late.

There is still no support for people who have already lost their jobs, or those who will lose them in the months to come; no support for those who have previously fallen through the gaps of the Job Retention and Self Employed support schemes and a complete failure to recognise the challenges facing sectors that still can’t operate.

The Job Retention Scheme itself is flawed as it does not incentivise businesses to retain all full-time staff.

There are also more than a million workers whose jobs have been simply dismissed as "unviable" by the government because they work in the hospitality or entertainment sector.

The government has made the political choice that these jobs aren’t worth saving. It does not have to be this way.

Labour is continuing to call for the Conservative UK government to do all it can to recover jobs, retrain workers and rebuild businesses. We have been calling for targeted support for a long time.

In these uncertain times people need assurance that they will be supported through this crisis and a sense of security when it comes to their livelihoods.

The Conservative government is not providing either.