Iyla-May Hall was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, by emergency Caesarian section on May 1 weighing 7lb 3oz. She is the first child of Kirsty Howe and Joshua Hall, of Pontypool.

Elijah Connor Rogers White arrived two weeks early on June 13 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lbs 10oz. Elihah is the first child of Mica Lydia Rogers and Brandon Connor White,of Newport.

Willow Rose Saunders was born on September 3 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb. She is the first child of Llewys Saunders and Georgina Brown, of Rogiet.

This is Myla-Grace Gray who arrived quite suddenly at her granny's house after a very quick labour. She was born on August 27 and weighted 6lb 8oz. Her parents are Olivia Young and Lewis Gray, of Newport, and her big borther is Kaylun, aged two. Mum Olivia said: "I went to my mums with Kaylun at 9am and had my first contraction when I got there. I called my partner to come and bring my hospital bags. Sadly he missed the whole birth as it was so quick. My mum delivered my baby girl on her downstairs toilet!" Luckily Olivia's mum, Clare Young, was on hand but Olivia said: "It must have been very scary for her as the ambulance didn't arrive for 35 minutes so she was left to deal with everything."

Ava Nicky Susan Lewis arrived on September 3 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Alisha Riddiford and Daniel Lewis, of Aberbargoed and her siblings are Lillie (eight) and Max (two).

Blake Thomas Jenkins was born four weeks early at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on August 25 weighing 4lb 8oz. His mum is Cheyenne Louise Fisher, of Abersychan, and his siblings are Teo and Harlow.

Reve Leon Lloyd arrived five weeks early on July 28 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 5lbs 1oz. Reve's parents are Hayley Cooke and Craig Lloyd, of Newport. Reve's siblings are Anaiya (10) and four-year-old Harrison.

Dylan Peter Anthony Howard was born on August 10 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb 14oz. He was three days late and only took four and a half hours to arrive. His parents are Elizabeth and Nathan Howard, of Newport, and his big sister is Cerys (three).