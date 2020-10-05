A NEW campaign providing support to people in Wales who have lost their job or are at risk of redundancy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been launched.
The scheme, called Working Wales, will provide people with tailored support.
Economy, transport and North Wales minister Ken Skates said: “Although our unemployment rate in Wales remains below that of the wider UK, we know the pandemic is having an impact.
“Our Economic Resilience Fund has so far helped to protect more than 100,000 jobs and provided nearly £300 million of financial support to 13,000 businesses. But these are incredibly difficult times, and some businesses are now having to make difficult decisions, and those decisions affect their workers and livelihoods.
“That’s why Welsh Government has committed to supporting people, like Jonathan, who have lost their job or are at risk of doing so.
“We are living in incredible difficult and uncertain times, but we will continue to back our businesses, our workers and our communities.”
For more information call 0800 028 4844 or go to https://workingwales.gov.wales/