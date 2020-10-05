A PENSIONER has been jailed for a “shameless and calculated” sexual assault on a woman with a mental disorder.
Frederick Windmill, 69, was condemned by a judge for showing no remorse or empathy for his victim following his attack.
Prosecutor John Ryan said the defendant’s assault on the vulnerable victim was “sustained”.
Mr Ryan read an impact statement on behalf of the woman, which was prepared by a family member.
It spoke of the “great upset” and the “stress and worry” Windmill’s offending had caused.
The defendant, of Grove Estate, Trethomas, Caerphilly, admitted sexual activity with a female with a mental disorder impeding choice.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how Windmill was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.
Kevin Seal, representing the defendant, said: “Perhaps the best mitigation is his guilty plea which prevented the victim having to give evidence.”
He added: “He has had a lifetime of heavy drinking and this has perhaps numbed his emotions.
“The defendant does not enjoy the best of health.”
Judge Jeremy Jenkins said: “This was a brazen, sustained and calculated attack.
“There was an element of grooming. You have shown a complete lack of remorse or empathy.”
Windmill was jailed for 12 months.
He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
The defendant was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time and must pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.
