A DRUG-DRIVING thug who attacked a policewoman and who was later armed with a knife at a railway station has been jailed.
Darren Munkley, 38, assaulted an officer arresting him for having cannabis in his system while driving in Pengam, near Blackwood.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was responsible for a “nasty assault on the officer with the use of a foot as a weapon”.
Munkley, of Cardiff Road, Bargoed, committed those offences on February 27.
During the summer, Munkley was arrested for having a knife at Bargoed train station on August 23 and he was responsible for criminal damage to doors at Ystrad Mynach Hospital on July 11.
He pleaded guilty to all the charges.
Munkley was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay a £2,000 in compensation upon his release from custody.
He was also banned from driving for two years.
Outside the court, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Assaults on emergency service personnel are completely unacceptable.
“Police officers put their lives at risk to ensure public safety, violent and abusive behaviour towards them will not be tolerated."