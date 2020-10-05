A DANGEROUS driver who led police on a chase has been spared a jail sentence.
Robert Seaward, 50, mounted a pavement in front of pedestrians during the pursuit as he made his getaway, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
The defendant, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, no insurance, and failing to stop.
The offences were committed in a Citroen in Caerphilly on May 26, 2019.
He admitted the offences on the day of his trial last month.
Richard Ace, prosecuting, said Seaward had a “number of previous convictions” which included driving offences.
The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, told Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant that she would follow the recommendation of the pre-sentence report.
Seaward was sentenced to an 18-month community order.
He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete 20 sessions of a thinking skills programme as part of a rehabilitation activity requirement.
Seaward was banned from driving for 18 months and must sit an extended retest.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.
The judge told Seaward: “I have given you a chance. Don’t throw it away.”