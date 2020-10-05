FREE counselling is being offered to people in Wales who have been affected by coronavirus.
Counselling and wellbeing centre, Breathe, is offering fully funded counselling sessions – up to eight per person – online or over the phone, with limited face-to-face sessions available for people in Cardiff.
Coronavirus has impacted many lives, with many facing financial stress, relationship difficulties, anxiety, depression, bereavement, isolation and loneliness.
As a result Breathe have secured funding, from several sources, to provide professional support to people throughout the UK who are facing mental health challenges.
Breathe’s counsellors work with people on ways to help manage mental health and wellbeing, finding ways forward that are best suited to each person’s individual goals.
Counselling manager at Breathe, Christine Hawkins, said: “We’re thrilled to have received funding which allows us to help even more people who are facing challenges.
"We continue to work with people to overcome the issues they face, from managing stress and anxiety to developing confidence.
“The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health is a growing concern. We recognise that people may be feeling very anxious, feeling low or under a lot of pressure during these uncertain times.
“Breathe counsellors can work with people facing many kinds of challenges and support a range of mental health difficulties. Professional support can be of significant benefit to people struggling to cope during difficult times.
“We look forward to working with more people and seeing the long-term positive change that counselling can help bring about.”
Spaces are limited. E-mail hello@breathe-uk.com for a referral form or visit breathe-uk.com/funded-free-counselling for more details.