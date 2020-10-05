ANOTHER Caerphilly pub has been served an improvement notice over Coronavirus measures.

The Angel Inn in Maesycwmmer was issued with the notice for improvement after Trading Standards officers visited the premises last Thursday, October 1.

Inspectors found a number of failings including: Poor regard to requirements in maintaining two metres social distancing between persons on the premises; toilets not cleaned at regular intervals, and failing to operate a 'one in one out' policy; lack of signage on toilets to advise of the 'one in one out; policy; outdoor seating spaces not two metres apart.

The pub has 48 hours to correct the failures or will face a closure notice.

It is the latest venue in the Caerphilly borough to face the improvement notice.

Local businesses are expected by Caerphilly County Borough Council to:

• Ensure social distancing is maintained;

• Employees wear masks or face coverings inside premises where appropriate;

• Enforce the wearing of face coverings for customers inside their premises (except where food or drink is being consumed on the premises);

• Enhance hygiene routines.

For further advice and support, businesses in Caerphilly county borough can visit the business FAQ's page or to report non-compliance complete the form on the web page, click here.

Local authority public protection services have been given enhanced powers to take action against businesses found to breach the requirements.

Cllr. Nigel George Cabinet Member with responsibility for Public Protection said, “We are supporting businesses to both understand and comply with the law, these rules are in place to protect both employees and the public. It is the responsibility of employers to ensure they are compliant as we will take action against those found to be in breach of the law.”