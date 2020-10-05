A DRIVER has been placed in custody for a string of offences after being stopped in Ebbw Vale during the night.
Gwent Police officers pulled the vehicle over due to the way it was being driven on the A465 Heads of the Valleys.
Picture: Gwent Police
The driver was found to be drinking alcohol while driving and had just finished smoking drugs.
Following a search of the vehicle, a concealed knife was found.
