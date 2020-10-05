A PONTYPOOL secondary school has reported a positive test for coronavirus.
The case involving St Albans RC High School has affected Years 7 and 9, and self-isolation advice has been given to the relevant pupils and staff.
The school remain opens, and pupils that have not been given the self-isolation advice are advised to continue to attend as normal, unless advised by the track and trace team, or they develop symptoms of Covid-19.
We have been notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at St Alban’s School. Advice on self-isolation has been given to all affected pupils & members of staff. The school has acted promptly and is working closely with the NHS Test,Trace and Protect (TTP) team based TCBC.— St Alban's RC High (@starchsch) October 4, 2020