A PONTYPOOL secondary school has reported a positive test for coronavirus.

The case involving St Albans RC High School has affected Years 7 and 9, and self-isolation advice has been given to the relevant pupils and staff.

The school remain opens, and pupils that have not been given the self-isolation advice are advised to continue to attend as normal, unless advised by the track and trace team, or they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

 