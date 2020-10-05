A NEWPORT man will make his directorial debut later this autumn as part an audio theatre season run by Cardiff's Sherman Theatre.

Connor Allen will be among the directors taking the reins for the theatre's Heart of Cardiff audio series, which pays tribute to the meetings, encounters, and transformative impact of community connection in the Welsh capital.

The audio theatre experiences in Heart of Cardiff will celebrate the lesser-known histories, personal experiences, and poignant legacies of the capital city, with writers working closely with communities and individuals who inspired the pieces.

Mr Allen was involved in other Sherman Theatre productions - ‘Comma’ and ‘Dom’s Drug Prayer’ - back in June, and has worked with many companies in Wales and beyond, since graduating from Trinity Saint David’s.

Joe Murphy, artistic director of Sherman Theatre, said: “It is a privilege to be sharing with our audiences such a diverse range of stories.

“From panthers in Fairwater, to the true story of a Merchant navy seaman from Tiger Bay, to the struggles on integrating Black and Welsh identities, there is an amazing breadth of Cardiff communities and individuals represented in this season.

“At the heart of each story is a life changing encounter. That moment when we connect with someone, or something, that in a tiny or massive way has a profound effect on the course of our lives.

“That’s what each of these stories is about: the connections that change our lives forever.

“We hope you enjoy experiencing these pieces as much as we enjoyed making them.”

The audio series will be released through Sherman Theatre’s website from October 8-December 10.