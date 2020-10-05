A CAERPHILLY family are the stars of a new B&Q advert.

The Morris-Lloyds’ were chosen to star in the campaign with home footage to celebrate that anyone can change their home and make their life better.

In total, 69 families are featured from across the UK with home footage from across the decades.

Laura Morris-Lloyd and her family are featured in footage from the 1990s as they renovate their Victorian house, and it includes touching moments including a young Mrs Morris-Lloyd experimenting with lipstick and son Owen wriggling in his cot.

A still from the Morris-Lloyd section of the advert

Mrs Morris-Lloyd said: “When I heard B&Q were looking for archive footage of homes across the country, I knew our treasure trove of family memories would be perfect. We have family footage from when I was two years old until now - when my granddaughter turns the same age.

“The last few months have been particularly tricky, as they have for so many of us, so seeing our family memories brought to life on the screen is incredible.

Baby Owen Morris-Lloyd

“The way I feel in my home is indescribable. It really is our family home, and that this how everyone who visits described it. Take our kitchen table for example, we’ve had since we moved in. It’s covered in chips and scrapes, but its seen so much of our life, I love looking at it.”

Mrs Morris-Lloyd’s footage shows life at home and the role of home improvement and how it also improves life quality and was found to be a perfect fit for the ‘Build a Life’ campaign being run by B&Q.

She has also greatly improved her DIY skills while shielding during the first lockdown and wave of the pandemic. Mrs Morris-Lloyd got to work on odd jobs around the house and became more ambitious with her tasks due to the lack of access to professionals - so she became a dab hand at using Polyfilla and painting.

The Morris-Lloyd house

Alongside this, she has been getting creative with upcycling projects including making her dad’s old bureau into decorative signs and making a toy chest for her grandchildren.

She has also turned to growing cucumbers and tomatoes - but has yet to beat her dad’s record of harvesting 48 cucumbers from one plant.

A survey carried out recently by B&Q found that nine out of 10 people believe that the home is central to making life better and 57 per cent believe that the past six months have made homes become more significant in improving lives.

Just under half of those surveyed were more motivated to do DIY during the lockdown period, with 35 per cent feeling more ambitious in the home improvement projects they want to tackle.