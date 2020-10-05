THE top 10 toys for Christmas 2020 have been revealed.

The highly anticipated list, released by Smyths Toys Superstores, includes new toys from PAW Patrol, Pokémon and L.O.L. Surprise!, along with new releases from classic brands such as Monopoly, Barbie, WWE and LEGO.

What have toy experts said about this year's list?

Sinead Byrne, joint head of marketing at Smyths Toys, shared her thoughts on Smyths Toys Superstores’ top toys selection this year.

She said: "We are excited to announce our Top 10 Toys for Christmas, and it was a difficult choice again this year. We have some cool characters from L.O.L. Remix and Pokémon to Mario and The Child, as well as our exclusive Wrekkin’ Slambulance, as seen live on WWE last week.

"PAW Patrol has entered the age of dinosaurs, and Barbie’s Princess Adventures are hot to trot! Mix up game night with Monopoly for Sore Losers, Mini Brands Mini Mart shelves are full and ready to go and the Present Pets unboxing experience is sure to delight any child this Christmas."

The toys all feature in the newly released Smyths Toys catalogue and are available in all stores nationwide.

What is the top ten toys list for Christmas 2020?

Here is the Smyths Toys Superstores top toys list:

1. WWE Wrekkin’ Slambulance

2. Pokémon Carry Case

3. Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Animatronic

4. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane and Remix dolls

5. Barbie Princess Adventure Prance & Shimmer Horse

6. Present Pets

7. LEGO Super Mario Starter Set

8. Monopoly Sore Losers

9. PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorised Team Vehicle with Chase & T-Rex

10. Mini Brands Mini Mart

Here's what Smyths have said about each toy on the Christmas list:

WWE Wrekkin’ Slambulance Vehicle

The WWE Wrekkin’ Slambulance Vehicle brings iconic WWE brawls to life. This wrekkable WWE vehicle has over 8 breakaway pieces to smash through for endless wrekkin’ action.

Pokémon Carry Case Playset

The Pokémon Carry Case Playset brings the world of Pokémon to life. Kids can discover the world of Pokémon and take it with them wherever they go.

Re-enact your very own Pokémon Battles and explore the Pokémon world with this feature filled Carry Case Playset.

Star Wars The Child "Baby Yoda" Animatronic Edition Mandalorian Sound and Motion Toy

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Mandalorian Toy with Over 25 Sound and Motion Combinations is styled on the Disney plus series.

It comes with a removable Mandalorian pendant necklace and a premium soft goods robe.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane Playset

The transforming playset is 4-in-1: Plane, Car, Recording Studio and Mixing Booth.

Unbox 50 surprises, including working lights and sounds, a drink cart with plates and cups, rolling suitcases, overhead compartments that open and close, seatbelts and more.

Fits L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls and all other L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. The 4-in-1 Plane is about to take our superstar B.B.s to the ultimate concert – the So Extra Tour.

Barbie Princess Adventure Prance & Shimmer Horse

Barbie Prance & Shimmer Horse includes multiple ways to activate her features: touch the horse's tiara to see her hooves, tiara and bridle light up as she nuzzles and neighs.

Present Pet Fancy Puppy Interactive Plush Pet Toy

Waiting inside each Fancy Pup themed box is an interactive puppy. She is so excited to meet you, she paws her way out of her own gift box. With one of two possible Fancy Pups available in every box, you won’t know which puppy you’re getting until she unboxes herself.

LEGO 71360 Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Toy Game

LEGO 71360 Super Mario Adventure with Mario Starter Course Set features a LEGO Mario figure that gives instant expressive responses via the LCD screens and speaker.

Players earn virtual coins moving LEGO Mario from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via spinning and cloud platforms, the Block, and super battles with the Goomba and Bowser Jr. toy figures. Rearrange the bricks to create new levels to master.

Monopoly For Sore Losers Board Game

Say goodbye to the frustration of losing while playing Monopoly, and say hello to the Monopoly For Sore Losers board game.

This hilarious twist on the Monopoly game turns losing on its head and celebrates it instead.

Players earn cash by doing the typically frustrating things in the game such as going to Jail, paying rent on a property, or going bankrupt.

And those who really start sinking can make a comeback using the large Mr. Monopoly token that gives players advantages over everyone else.

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorised Team Vehicle with Chase & T-Rex

Saving the day is more adventurous than ever with the Dino Patroller, the first-ever motorised PAW Patrol team vehicle.

Featuring room for all six pups, oversized wheels, a projectile launcher and an exclusive Chase and T-Rex dinosaur action figure, the Dino Patroller is ready to roll.

When the dinosaurs yelp for help, place Chase and another pup (sold separately) in the cab and a Dino Rescue Deluxe Vehicle (sold separately) into the back bay.

5 Surprise Mini Brands Electronic Mini Mart with 4 Mystery Mini Brands Playset

Build up your base plate, store front and store for all your mini brands.

Every playset includes three types of shelving, fridges, a cash register, full store front, accessories such as trolleys and baskets, and an interactive electronic feature to trigger real shopping sounds as you push your cart up and down the aisles.