THESE six men were sent to prison for shocking domestic violence against women.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Martin Harris

Serial domestic abuser Martin Harris strangled and punched his girlfriend in the face before promising to “treat her like a princess”.

The 30-year-old, from Newport, had throttled his then partner in a hotel room last Christmas.

The city’s crown court heard how he made “empty promises” he was sorry before “battering” her again this summer after rekindling their relationship.

Harris was jailed for three years and made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

Richard Williams

A man with 'a contempt for women' kept his ex-girlfriend prisoner, chipped her tooth after hitting her with a bottle and pulled out her hair extensions.

Richard Williams, 46, of Forge Lane, Pontypool, who has a history of domestic violence against former partners, was classed as a dangerous offender by Judge Catherine Richards.

He was jailed for seven years with an extended licence period of two years.

Thomas Davies

A nurse was subjected to a “campaign of domestic abuse” by her violent partner who headbutted and bit her before slamming a car door on her.

Convicted killer Thomas Davies, 49, of no fixed abode, Pontypool, was jailed for more than three years after a judge said to him “you beat your victim black and blue”.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant had physically abused her over a 10-month period.

Stefan Ramsden

Thug Stefan Ramsden terrified his ex-girlfriend by threatening to blind her before pointing a gun at her cheek and vowing he would kill her mother and grandmother.

The 29-year-old, from Newport, was in bed with his former partner when he flew into a jealous rage last Christmas.

Ramsden was jailed for three years and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

Bradley Joseph Bullock

A man with a history of violence was jailed after he admitted assaulting a woman and breaching a restraining order not to contact her.

Bradley Joseph Bullock, 24, of Stelvio Park Court, Newport, was locked up for 42 weeks at the city’s magistrates’ court.

These offences put Bullock in breach of a suspended jail sentence for common assault imposed just days earlier.

Gareth Marshall

Bully Gareth Marshall was jailed after he committed a catalogue of violent crimes against his ex-girlfriend.

The 28-year-old, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Alway, Newport, pleaded guilty to three assaults by beating and witness intimidation.

He was sent to prison for more than two years.