A NEWPORT bar will have its license reviewed after allegedly breaching coronavirus regulations.

Breeze was initially handed an improvement notice by Newport City Council on September 11.

Customers had been found not be maintaining social distancing while in the bar's VIP area.

The council is now taking "further action" against the bar on Cambrian Road.

A council spokesperson said: "An improvement notice was previously issued, however a licensing review has now been submitted under the Licensing Act 2003.

"The review has been called on the grounds of the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety, due to the fact the premises was operating its VIP area within the premises with total disregard of reasonable measures to minimise risk of exposure to coronavirus, subsequently risking public safety.

READ MORE:

"There will be a 28-day period of consultation (from September 25) to allow interested parties to make representations.

"The review will be heard by the council’s licensing sub-committee within 20 days of the conclusion of the consultation."

Breeze say they have done everything by the book, and believe the enforcement action taken is harsh.

Owner Jack Bannister said he believed the business was being treated as a scapegoat for recent cases in Newport.

He said the venue will be asking for an apology for all those involved when it clears its name in the review.