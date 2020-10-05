PRODUCERS of Channel 5’s ‘Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’ are on the lookout for dog owners from across the UK to take part in the next series.
We've put together everything you need to know about the show - and how to apply.
What is the show about?
The series follows Master Dog Trainer, Graeme Hall, as he travels the country helping desperate dog owners solve their pet’s behavioural problems.
Whether it’s a howling hound, a possessive pooch, or a dog so strong a walk is a tug of war - Graeme tackles it all in Channel 5’s hit series.
Graeme has worked with thousands of dogs and their owners in a career that has spanned over a decade and witnessed pretty much every type of bad behaviour going.
Graeme said: “No dog is naughty, some just need a bit of guidance to learn right from wrong – and that’s where I come in”.
Who are producers looking for?
The show’s producers, Avalon Factual, are currently inviting dog owners to apply to take part in the programme to receive Graeme’s help expert advice.
How to apply
Those who you feel that their dog could benefit from Graeme’s help or would simply like to know more about the show should contact the team on dogs@avalonuk.com.
