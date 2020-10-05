A NUMBER of Gwent's busiest roads will be closed this week.
Maintenance work on some of the region's major roads will see plenty of overnight closures.
There will be disruption on the M4, M48, and both Severn Crossings this week.
These are the road closures to plan ahead for:
- M4 Eastbound, Junction 26-25: The stretch of M4 running eastbound between Junction 26 at Malpas and Junction 25 at Caerleon will be closed tonight. The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am to allow maintenance work to be carried out.
- M4 Westbound, Prince of Wales Bridge - Junction 23: Those of us returning from England this week will need to take the old Severn Crossing. Maintenance work is being carried out on the stretch of road westbound between the Prince of Wales Bridge and Junction 23 at Rogiet. As a result, the road will be closed between 9pm and 6am from tonight until Saturday morning.
- M48 Eastbound, Junction 2-1: While people returning to Wales from England will need to use the old Severn Crossing this week, anyone going the other way will have no choice but to use the Prince of Wales Bridge. The old crossing will be closed eastbound between Junction 2 at Newhouse and Junction 1 at Aust. The closures will be in place from tonight until Saturday morning between 7pm and 6am.