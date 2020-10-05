ARMED police were called into Risca last night, in response to report about a man with a 'gun'.
The incident happened in Tredegar Street, at 9.45pm on Sunday, October 4.
A toy gun was found at the address and a 47-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill. He remains in police custody.
The armed police were there as a precaution.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “Officers attended an address in Tredegar Street, Risca, on Sunday October 4 at around 9.45pm following a report of a man with a gun.
“A 47-year-old man from Risca was arrested yesterday on suspicion of making threats to kill and remains in police custody.
“Officers located a toy gun at the address.
“Armed officers were in attendance as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and other officers.”
