THE Health Minister issued his thanks to the people of Gwent today for their part in controlling the spread of coronavirus.
Vaughan Gething was speaking on behalf of the Welsh Government at the coronavirus update briefing earlier today.
He said that there was already evidence of a "levelling off" in Blaenau Gwent, one of the Gwent areas currently under local lockdown restrictions.
He said that this was "good news and show the restrictions are working".
However, he said that neighbouring Caerphilly was "still on our concern list".
Mr Gething said that restrictions come at a cost but "it's the right thing to do".
Asked if he has a message to the people of Gwent, Mr Gething said the four areas in lockdown are "still above the line".
"We'll look for a way we can safely ease those restrictions," he said.
"But it all comes with the challenge of understanding the risks we have".
Mr Gething asked people to do the "small things", such as washing hands, wearing a mask, and continue social distancing.
He said that he is very grateful to the people of Gwent and the front-line health workers.