SIXTY-seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today across Gwent, out of almost 600 in Wales.

There were 21 new cases confirmed in Newport, 15 in Torfaen and 12 each in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

Monmouthshire - the only Gwent council area not in a local lockdown - recorded seven new cases.

There have been no further confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Wales today, meaning the total according to Public Health Wales, remains at 1,630.

Other locally locked down parts of South Wales also recorded large amounts of new cases, including 91 in Cardiff, 78 in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and 59 in Swansea.

There have been 79 new cases confirmed among people who live outside of Wales, but who were tested for coronavirus in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Blaenau Gwent, to October 2, fell again , while remaining the highest in Gwent, at 121.7 per 100,000 population.

Merthyr Tydfil (192.3 per 100,000) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (184.4 have the current highest weekly case rates in Wales, to October 2.

The rolling weekly case rate in Newport is now 56.2 per 100,000, while in Caerphilly it is 50.8, and in Torfaen it is 60.7. All three remain lower than the all-Wales average, which has climbed again, to 85.5.

Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf each have positive test rates of more than 10 per cent - meaning more than one-in-10 people tested from those areas returns a positive result for coronavirus.

Blaenau Gwent (7.4 per cent) has the highest positive test rate in Gwent.

The latest daily confirmed coronavirus cases across Wales can be found as follows:

Cardiff - 91

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 78

Swansea - 59

Neath Port Talbot - 36

Bridgend - 27

Merthyr Tydfil - 24

Wrexham - 22

Newport - 21

Carmarthenshire - 20

Flintshire - 18

Torfaen - 15

Denbighshire - 15

Gwynedd - 14

Blaenau Gwent - 12

Caerphilly - 12

Vale of Glamorgan 11

Pembrokeshire - nine

Monmouthshire - seven

Ceredigion - seven

Powys - seven

Anglesey - five

Conwy - four

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - 79

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.