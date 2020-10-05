AN iconic Newport landmark will be lit up pink and blue next week to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week UK.

The Transporter Bridge will be lit in the colours each evening from Friday October 9-Thursday October 15 in response to a resident’s request.

The move follows the lighting up of the clock tower for the awareness week last year.

“I agreed that we should light up our iconic Transporter Bridge after receiving a moving request from a resident," said Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd.

“She could see the bridge from her hospital room when she and her partner went through the terrible experience of losing their stillborn baby son late last year."

“My thoughts are with them, their family and friends, and all those who have suffered such a sad and tragic loss. As well as overwhelming sadness, it can also make people feel isolated and this will be especially acute at the moment.

“It is important that they know they are not alone, and they feel supported. I hope that lighting up one of Newport’s most important landmarks will help raise awareness as well as the help available.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week UK is in its 18th year and aims to raise awareness about pregnancy and baby death. Throughout the week, the organisers will explore a different topic each day and encourage people to share their own experiences. To find out more about the week, visit https://babyloss-awareness.org