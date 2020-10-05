CAERPHILLY is still on the Welsh Government's "concern list" despite the county borough having been in local lockdown for nearly an entire month.
Health minister Vaughan Gething made the announcement as part of the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing earlier today.
He said that the case rate in the county borough is currently 50 per 100,000 residents.
The area is "still on our concern list", he said.
And he added that there need to be fewer infections so the authorities can be more confident of lifting the lockdown.
Caerphilly has seen "a sustained reduction" in cases in recent weeks, but the Welsh Government wants that to continue before lifting the lockdown there.
He says he is "cautiously optimistic" about Caerphilly.
However, it also depends on how people are being infected.
He said that, where cases can be linked to one event or place, the authorities can pinpoint where restrictions need to be used.
Elsewhere in Gwent, Mr Gething praised the attitude of the general public for the way they had got on board with the government guidelines on issues such as wearing masks and social distancing.
