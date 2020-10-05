AN "enormous amount of planning" is currently going into distributing a coronavirus vaccine, Downing Street has said.
A spokesman said that a huge amount of planning and preparation is in place to make sure an eventual vaccine could be sent across the country.
“The priority will be the most vulnerable groups and we take advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on which groups should get the vaccine, based on these factors and we keep it under review,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said.
READ MORE:
- Armed police attendance 'precautionary' as man arrested for threatening behaviour
- Newport bar faces licence review over alleged coronavirus breaches
- These are the major Gwent roads that will be closed this week
“We have secured early access to over 360 million vaccine doses through the agreements that we have with several separate vaccine developers at various stages of the trials.
“We have invested over £140 million into manufacturing any successful vaccine, so there is an enormous amount of planning and preparation in place across government to be able to quickly roll out the vaccine.”
Asked whether Boris Johnson would like everyone to be vaccinated, the spokesman said: “We will take advice from the JCVI on who should get the vaccine.
“At the moment the priority list they have set out is based on preliminary information about the vaccines in development and we keep it under review.”