THE MET office has warned of another wet week in Gwent.
Despite no weather warnings currently in place, and the worst of Storm Alex behind us, the rain is not looking to ease off anytime soon.
The Met Office had previously placed a yellow weather warning for rain over Newport, Caerphilly, and Torfaen on both weekend days and amber for Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent.
Here is a look at the weather for the upcoming week for Gwent:
Monday
Started off dry in most parts of Gwent, but soon turned wet and breezy again later in the day. Tonight, there is likely to be widespread scattered showers, heavy at times, from the evening onwards and through the night.
Tuesday
Continuing from overnight, there will be scattered showers over the region with skies cloudy for most. However, sunnier spells will appear in the afternoon and breezy.
Wednesday
More showers and sunny spells, along with calming winds. Persistent rain, heavy at times.
Thursday and Friday
Stronger winds, with some sunshine and showers again.