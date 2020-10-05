ITV's Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has criticised Donald Trump for his hospital drive-by.

The US president, who is being treated for coronavirus, drove past his supporters accompanied by masked secret service agents in a “surprise visit”.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper, 53, has been in hospital since he was admitted with Covid-19 in March.

What did Kate say on GMB?

“It’s just extraordinary, it’s bewildering,” Good Morning Britain host Garraway said on the ITV show on Monday morning (October 5).

She said that her children are not allowed to visit their father in hospital, even though he no longer has the virus.

“And there are children who have died, with their mums and dads not being allowed to see them, so why does he think it’s more important for him to get into that car?

“If he showed that he was respecting the people around him and respecting the isolation that would have been a heroic message and that would have absolutely benefited the country,” Garraway said.

The TV host added: “It makes you think he still doesn’t know (about Covid)… He’s having all sorts of treatments which people who got sick in March, April, May, June didn’t have access to.

“So he’s lucky that he’s built on the learnings of people like Derek.”

President Trump has been criticised after he made a surprise visit to supporters outside the hospital.@kategarraway tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100

of her shock at Trump's actions when her children haven't even been able to visit Derek even though he's tested negative. pic.twitter.com/fHREMNH7eZ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 5, 2020

What's the latest on Kate Garraway's husband?

Derek still remains seriously ill in an induced coma.

What has Donald Trump said about his coronavirus diagnosis?

In a video posted before the car journey, the US president said he had “learned a lot about Covid.

“I learned it by really going to school.

“This is the real school.

“This isn’t the ‘let’s read the books’ school.

“And I get it, and I understand it.

“And it’s a very interesting thing,” he said.