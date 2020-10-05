AS people across Gwent are being urged to get themselves vaccinated against flu, Public Health Wales have released information on those eligible for it and how to get it.
NHS Wales is gearing up for its largest ever flu vaccine programme, against the backdrop of the prospect of a second wave of coronavirus.
Flu too can be serious, particularly for those who are older or have a health condition and are thus more vulnerable to complications. Having a flu vaccine every year is one of the most effective ways to protect against it.
This year, new groups have been added to the eligible list, making it the largest ever national flu programme.
Who is eligible and where they can get a flu vaccine, according to Public Health Wales:
- Children aged two or three years - GP surgery, in some areas three-year-olds are offered the vaccine in nursery
- Primary school children will be offered the vaccine at their school
- Children aged six months to under 18 years with long-term health conditions - GP surgery, and primary school aged children will be offered the vaccine in school
- Children with a learning disability – GP surgery, children in primary school will be offered their vaccine in school
- Adults with a learning disability – GP surgery or community pharmacy
- Pregnant women – GP surgery, community pharmacy, or in some areas of Wales from their midwife
- Long term health conditions (adults) – GP surgery or community pharmacy
- People aged 65 or over – GP surgery or community pharmacy
- Unpaid carers – GP surgery or community pharmacy
- Domiciliary carers – community pharmacy
- Care home staff – community pharmacy
- Health and social care workers – via their employer
In addition, people aged 50 and over may also be offered a free vaccine in a phased approach later in the flu season.