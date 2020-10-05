SEVERAL of the UK's biggest cinema chains including Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and Picturehouse have issued an update on future of their branches across the UK.

The details come days after the entertainment sector was dealt with a major blow following the decision by producers of the next James Bond film 'No Time To Die' to delay its release from November 2020 until April 2021 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

We've put together the latest details from cinema chains on their plans for the future.

What have Cineworld and Picturehouse said?

Cineworld announced on Monday (October 5) that it will temporarily close all of its 101 sites across the country, and Cineworld-owned Picturehouse will shut 26, from Thursday, October 8.

Here is a list of all Cineworld and Picturehouse locations in the UK.

Cineworld

Aberdeen – Queens Links

Aberdeen – Union Square

Aldershot

Ashford

Ashton-under-Lyne

Basildon

Bedford

Birmingham – Broad Street

Birmingham – NEC

Boldon, Tyne and Wear

Bolton

Bracknell

Bradford

Braintree

Brighton

Bristol*

Broughton

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Cardiff

Castleford

Cheltenham

Chesterfield

Chichester

Crawley

Dalton Park

Didcot

Didsbury

Dover

Dundee

Eastbourne – The Beacon

Edinburgh

Ely

Falkirk

Glasgow – IMAX at GSC

Glasgow – Parkhead

Glasgow – Renfrew Street

Glasgow – Silverburn

Gloucester Quays

Harlow – Harvey Centre

Harlow – Queensgate

Haverhill

Hemel Hempstead

High Wycombe

Hinckley

Hull

Huntingdon

Ipswich

Jersey

Leeds – White Rose

Leigh

Llandudno

London – Bexleyheath

London – Enfield

London – Feltham

London – Fulham Road

London – Ilford

London – Leicester Square

London – South Ruislip

London – The O2 Greenwich

London – Wandsworth

London – Wembley

London – West India Quay

London – Wood Green

Loughborough

Luton

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Newcastle upon Tyne

Newport – Isle of Wight

Newport (Wales) – Friars Walk

Newport (Wales) – Spytty Park

Northampton

Nottingham

Plymouth

Poole

Rochester

Rugby

Runcorn

Rushden Lakes

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Solihull

Speke

Stevenage

St Helens

St Neots

Stoke-on-Trent

Swindon – Regent Circus

Swindon – Shaw Ridge

Telford

Wakefield

Warrington

Watford

Weston-super-Mare

Weymouth

Whiteley

Witney

Wolverhampton

Yate

Yeovil

York

*Cineworld in Bristol had not reopened after the first shutdown

Picturehouse

Ashford

Bath – Little Theatre Cinema

Brighton – Duke of York’s

Brighton – Duke’s At Komedia

Cambridge – Arts

Edinburgh – Cameo

Exeter

Henley-On-Thames – Regal

Liverpool – Fact

London – Bromley

London – Clapham

London – Crouch End

London – East Dulwich

London – Finsbury Park

London – Fulham Road

London – Greenwich

London – Hackney

London – Picturehouse Central

London – Ritzy

London – Stratford

London – The Gate

London – West Norwood

Norwich – Cinema City

Oxford – Phoenix

Southampton – Harbour Lights

York – City Screen

What have Vue cinemas said?

The chief executive of Vue Cinemas said the company will try to avoid lay-offs but is being forced to look at all options.

Tim Richards said cinema chains were dealt a “body blow” by the delay of the next James Bond film, No Time To Die, until April next year.

“We are struggling, we’re absolutely struggling, we came into this after a record-breaking year, both as an industry and as a company … we were well placed to ride this through, but this was unexpected,” he told Sky News on Monday.

He said that while studios are under pressure, they are taking decisions by focusing on the US, rather than cinemas in Europe and Asia.

“Everybody is struggling,” he said. “My one frustration is I think the studios are guilty of being a little bit US-centric and seeing what’s happening in New York and LA, and not really looking globally.”

Asked if Vue would shut any sites, he said: “We’re being forced right now to look at options.”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Richards told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re good to go. Our customers right now … there’s a pent-up demand like we’ve never seen before to go out and enjoy a safe environment socially with others.

“Our problem right now is we have no movies. This was a big blow for us. We’re likely going to make it through; I’m concerned about the independents and the small regional operators right now that are going to really struggle, and when they close they may not reopen.

“We’ve tried to retain all of our jobs for the 5,500 employees we have in the UK and that’s still our goal. We’re going to try and find a way through this. This was an industry that was not broken.

“We came into this as a very strong industry; we just need to make it through the next three or four months where there are no movies.”

What have Odeon said?

Odeon have confirmed that about 30 of its 120 cinema sites will shut during the week between Monday to Thursday after audience figures have been slow to recover following the pandemic.

At the time of writing, Odeon have not yet confirmed which sites would be closed during the week.

The AMC-owned cinema chain emailed loyalty customers last week to notify them that some theatres will operate on a weekend-only model for the time being.

According to the PA news agency, it is understood the announcement was made prior to MGM and Universal’s decision to delay the latest James Bond movie from November to April 2021.