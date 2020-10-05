POPULAR fast-food chain Burger King has today announced it will re-open another restaurant in Gwent, as part of its phased re-opening plan.
The location of the restaurant, reopening from October 5, is Monmouth South Services – for takeaway at the counter only.
Although customers will not be able to access the full menu, favourites such as the chicken royale, bacon double cheeseburger and whopper will all be available to order.
Several procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both employees and customers, followed detailed operational testing.
Soco Nunez, Communications Director at Burger King UK comments, “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”
Burger Kings UK boss warned that up to 1,600 jobs could be lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and not all 530 stores have reopened.