A VAN driver who left a trail of destruction after crashing into houses and cars while high on cocaine and alcohol has been jailed.

Adam Causton was nearly three-and-a-half times the drug-driving limit when he lost control of his Vauxhall Vivaro and caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Nicholas Gedge, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant also caused serious injury to his friend Luke Davies who was a passenger in the vehicle.

This Suzuki Jimny was destroyed (Picture: Ruth Saunders)

He had lost consciousness and his face was covered in blood as Causton fled the scene of the crime on Abertillery’s Castle Street.

The defendant had been on a drinking and drug-taking session at a pub in the town before foolishly deciding to get behind the wheel.

Mr Gedge said: “PC Alexa Brown was driving a police van at around 1.20am when she saw the Vauxhall Vivaro swerving erratically and crossing the white lines in the road and its speed increasing and decreasing.

This Audi A6 was a write-off (Picture: Ruth Saunders)

“She illuminated her blue light and indicated for the vehicle to stop. The van didn’t stop and it veered, clipping the kerb three times.”

The court was told the road surface was wet and PC Brown was told to stand down because she wasn't qualified to take part in a police pursuit.

Causton then ploughed into the houses and cars on Castle Street.

Adam Causton was jailed for 18 months (Picture: Facebook)

Mr Gedge said: “Adam and Ruth Saunders were awoken by a very loud bang and they saw the van embedded into one of their cars.

“Luke Davies was trapped in the passenger seat with blood on his face. The emergency services were called.

“Cars had been shunted into each other, causing extensive damage.”

The van was registered in Causton’s girlfriend’s name and the police went to her address.

She called her boyfriend who told her in the presence of officers: “I’ll tell them it was stolen. I’ll be back in five minutes.”

Damage caused to a house on Castle Street (Picture: Ruth Saunders)

A bloodied defendant then showed up and held out his hands before telling the police: “Put the cuffs on. Take me away. It was me that did it. I was driving.”

When he was taken to Merthyr Tydfil’s Prince Charles Hospital, Mr Gedge said, Causton added: “I will be honest. I have done a line of cocaine.”

Mr Davies was treated in accident and emergency for cuts above and below his eyelid, multiple superficial wounds and a broken ankle.

Mr Saunders’ £22,000 Audi A6 was written off as was his wife’s Suzuki Jimny.

The defendant’s Vauxhall Vivaro van (Picture: Ruth Saunders)

Structural damage was also caused to properties on the street.

Causton, 29, of Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen, near Blackwood, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also admitted drink-driving, drug-driving and failing to stop. The offences were committed on November 16, 2019.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

He added: “The defendant was with his drinking partner and I understand that he has recovered.

“His injuries were not life-threatening and he has responded to treatment. Mr Davies is not baying for punishment.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Causton: “You showed a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road.

“It was more by luck than judgement that no one was more seriously injured.

“People who drink and take cocaine to excess and then drive must expect to go to custody.”

She jailed the defendant for 18 months and banned him from driving for four years and nine months.