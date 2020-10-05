A MAN arrested in connection with the death of a Newport woman after a car crash in the summer remains released under police investigation.
Judith Reading, 73, from Rogerstone, was killed on the M4 in Berkshire on Friday, July 17 at around 2pm.
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing her death after the collision between junction 13 at Newbury and junction 12 at Reading, eastbound.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “There have been no charges at this stage.
“A 40-year-old man from West Sussex arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving remains released under investigation.”
Following her death, Mrs Reading family released a moving tribute to her which read: “Wife of John and the love of his life. Exceptional mother and grandmother.
“Judith’s happiest moments were spent with her three daughters and her seven grandchildren.
“Judith was beautiful and stylish, with boundless dedication and devotion to her family, sharing fun and endless energy with the people around her.
“For these reasons, and so many more, she will be missed.
“Judith committed her entire working life to Marks and Spencer, which she loved.
“She enjoyed travelling the world and in recent years assisted John with his beekeeping.
"Judith's loss is tragic and devastating. She is irreplaceable.”
Mrs Reading was driving a black Land Rover Freelander that was involved in a collision with a white Astra van and white Audi A3 car.
A passenger in her vehicle, a 74-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.
