Over the last few weeks, we’ve done our best in Caerphilly to get the community spread of Covi-19 under control. I will be asking the First Minister Mark Drakeford in the Senedd this week how much further we have to go before the local restrictions can be lifted. I will keep you updated through my Facebook page.

I meet regularly with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Caerphilly Council. Numbers continue to steadily decline, and I am hopeful that we will soon see some easing of the restrictions.

The wonderful displays of community spirit over the last few weeks have been so uplifting to see.

During the last six months I have experienced first-hand how difficult and overwhelming this period has been for the people that I represent. It has been heart-warming to see such a compassionate response, with remarkable levels of support coming from across the borough - particularly in support of the mental health challenges being faced by many.

I have recently visited both Gateway Church and Team Rees Gym, Caerphilly – both are glowing examples of how physical movement and communication can be successful tools in building emotional wellbeing and resilience, which is more important now than ever.

Last week, the First Minster announced that single parents or those who live alone can now meet indoors with another person. I hope this brings some comfort to those who have been feeling particularly isolated through this challenging time.

I would like to thank the residents of Caerphilly for their commitment to reducing the infection rate in our area. It is because of your compliance we are seeing the figures in Caerphilly improve week after week. However, this does not mean we are out of the woods.

We may be preparing for an easing of the restrictions, but we must maintain our efforts. If we all keep a social distance and maintain good hygiene, we can continue to keep the figures low. We can do this together.

We are one team.