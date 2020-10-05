LOCAL lockdowns have been more successful in Wales than in England due to better communication, health minister Vaughan Gething has claimed.

He said the Welsh Government's approach was to "draw together" local organisations and make decisions after consulting them.

Mr Gething said the Welsh approach is in contrast to "well-advertised concerns about local authorities hearing a decision that's been made, rather than being part of it" in England.

He said discussions had taken place in each of Wales' local lockdown areas before restrictions had been imposed by ministers.

Those discussions involve the local police force, the leader and chief executive of the local authority (council), Public Health Wales, and the local health board; as well as the chief medical officer and scientific advisers for health.

"That means we're all sharing and pooling the resources we have," Mr Gething said.

Another advantage to the Welsh approach, the minister said, was that councils in Wales have "a clear line of sight" to the information being recorded by the Test Trace Protect contact-tracing service.

That service is manned by council staff "and is a real partnership with our NHS here in Wales", Mr Gething added.

"The partners come to the table with lots of the same information, we share what's there, and we [ministers] then have to go away and make choices upon that," Mr Gething said.

"That isn't the picture that I hear described in England, but of course I'm not responsible for the way they do that and other people in England may claim the system runs differently.

"But I think the way that I've described the Welsh system really does mean that people have confidence in the data [and] information, and ultimately the choices that are being made."