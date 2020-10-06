PLANS to bring a key site in Newport city centre back into use are set to move a step closer tomorrow.

Proposals for a development at Usk Way, between the University of South Wales (USW) city campus and Castle Bingo, are backed for approval by council planners.

The outline application, from Newport City Council, proposes either offices, a hotel, education or leisure use.

One option is to relocate Coleg Gwent’s Nash Road campus, in a £90 million investment which could bring hundreds of students and staff to the city centre.

A planning report says the site is “of huge economic potential due to its suitability to accommodate a range of productive uses”. Such flexible-use sites could be key in helping the city centre stay “relevant and successful” after coronavirus, it says.

“It is considered that the proposed uses would drive economic adaption and resilience as the city centre needs to diversify its economy.”

The site was previously approved for further USW development, but these were not pursued. It has been vacant for several years.

Newport council’s historic buildings and conservation officer raised concern at a lack of assessment of the impact on the nearby Lower Dock Street Conservation Area and Grade-II* George Street Bridge.

“The design statement suggests the development would enhance the setting of the conservation area but it is unclear why,” the officer says.

“It would seem to sever existing visual links between the riverside and the conservation area and, given the history of the area as one that developed to serve the former docks along the river, this seems more likely to be detrimental.

“Nevertheless, it seems likely that any negative impact on heritage assets would be mitigated by the economic benefits.”

Almost all the site would be used, to provide 995sq metres of floorspace. The building is planned to be three-four storeys. Car parking spaces are not considered necessary as the site is served by public transport, but cycle spaces will be provided.

The recommendation for approval is subject to Natural Resources Wales also backing the plans, and will be considered at tomorrow’s meeting of Newport council’s planning committee.