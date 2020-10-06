PLANS for 60 affordable homes near Crumlin have been given the go-ahead by Caerphilly council.
Full planning permission has been granted for the housing association Pobl Group to build 60 homes at Ton-Y-Felin Farm Lane, Croespenmaen.
There will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes and one-bedroom flats. The homes will be a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced two-storey properties.
The site will also benefit from a play area and a large public open space.
Despite planners approving the application, the council received two objections to the application.
Concerns were raised by residents about the potential increase in traffic from the development, pressures on local schools and doctors surgery and the loss of countryside and privacy.
A report on the planning application says that the proposed 60 homes would be located outside the council’s defined settlement boundary, which highlights where houses should be placed within the county borough.
However, the council has a lack of a five-year housing land supply, which is a significant planning consideration.
The report says: “The latest Joint Housing Land Availability Schedule shows a supply of only 2.3 years.”
It says that the encroachment of the site into the open countryside is not considered “significant” and it lies close to the settlement boundary, which weighs “considerably” in favour of the scheme.