A NEWPORT arts festival is going ahead despite local lockdown, with artists and performers wanted.

Art on the Hill is a three-day festival, which will celebrate its fourth year when it takes over west Newport next month.

Since its inception in 2017, Art On The Hill has celebrated and showcased a huge variety of creativity and talent, and is due to return on November 27, 28 and 29.

One of Art On The Hill 2019's exhibitions at the Westgate Hotel. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The deadline for artists or performers hoping to get involved in Art On The Hill 2020 is next Sunday, October 11.

Last year's event included murals, photography, dance, paintings, workshops, opera, and much more at an array of Newport venues.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, artists and performers must ensure that audience and visitors can access content in at least one of the following ways:

Online, such as on a website, social media, or video conferencing.

Viewable in an outside space where two metres distancing is possible.

As a window display or shop frontage.

Large scale static installing that can be securely fixed into position.

Tony Carter with his exhibition at St Marks Church as part of Art On The Hill 2019. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

There will be a registration fee, but artists are welcome to charge audiences and viewers a ticket fee to watch online.

Concessionary rates are available but must be arranged with Team Art On The Hill before participation in the programme is confirmed. Sponsors are also being sought.

For those wanting to get involved, either with the art aspect or the sponsorship side of things, e-mail artonthehillnewport@gmail.com

For more information on Art On The Hill 2020, visit Facebook @AOTH.NP20, Twitter @AOTH_NP20, or visit artonthehill.org.uk