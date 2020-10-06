IN WHAT would have been its 10th year, we looked back at last year’s Newport Food Festival, after it was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Newport City Council cancelled this year’s food festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 3.
Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of the council, said: “It is with great sadness that we have taken the decision to cancel one of our most well-attended city events.
“This year would have been the festival’s tenth anniversary and we were planning one of the best events yet, but the health and safety of our residents, visitors and traders must be our priority."
Thousands flocked to Newport Food Festival last year - a rare sight in 2020. Credit: Chris Tinsley
MORE NEWS:
- Van driver left trail of destruction on Abertillery street
- 'Huge potential' for riverside site to boost Newport city centre
- Vaughan Gething on Wales' frequently-asked coronavirus questions
The Unusual Pork Pie Company at the Newport Food Festival 2019. Credit: Chris Tinsley
Similar events across the country have been cancelled or postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Noodles at the Newport Food Festival 2019. Credit: Chris Tinsley
The Cake Ladies at Newport Food Festival 2019. Credit: Chris Tinsley
Last year the festival saw thousands of visitors to the city centre to try new and exciting food and watch top chefs in action.
Abergavenny Food Festival went virtual for their event in September and ran for a week so that ardent food-lovers could get a taste of festival life from the comfort of their own homes.
The judges for the Teenchef finals at Newport Food Festival 2019. Credit: Chris Tinsley
It is unclear what will be happening with Newport Food Festival 2021, but the council are working to make sure it can return as soon as possible.